Music notes: Charlie Puth, Harry Styles and more

Class is in session with Professor Puth. After listening to his unborn baby's heartbeat, Charlie Puth was inspired to film an Instagram Reel teaching his followers how music often correlates to humans' heart rates over the course of their lives. Charlie recently revealed he and his wife, Brooke Puth, are expecting their first child together.

In case you missed it, Fergie popped up onstage with Ludacris on Sunday during the rapper's Atlanta show. The two performed "Glamorous," and Fergie also performed her hit "London Bridge" with Polow da Don. It marked Fergie's first time back on the stage in years. "We Got FERGIE OUT THE F***** HOUSE!" Ludacris wrote on Instagram. "ATLANTA WENT CRAZY! Love to my Sis."

Harry Styles' wax figure has arrived at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. The likeness is sporting Harry's look from the 2023 BRIT Awards, when he wore a red sequined cropped jacket, black pants and a pearl necklace. The statue took 20 artists and nine months to complete.

