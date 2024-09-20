Music notes: Demi Lovato, Zayn Malik and more

Demi Lovato is engaged to Jordan Lutes, and the singer says planning for the big day started almost immediately after he popped the question in December 2023. "We have been planning the wedding for quite some time now. We got engaged in December, and met with a wedding planner, like, a month later. ... [I] wanted to be ahead of it," Demi said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I want this to feel not anything like work."

Zayn Malik is celebrating his daughter, Khai, in honor of her 4th birthday. In an Instagram post shared Thursday, Zayn reflected on how his daughter has made him the man he is today. "Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express," Zayn wrote. "Beyond proud to call you my daughter.. grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are."

Serena Williams has revealed her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is a major Swiftie. "My daughter just turned 7. She's not into princesses, she's into Taylor Swift," Williams said while speaking at the INBOUND event on Sept. 19. "I am, too."

