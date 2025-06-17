Music Notes: Demi Lovato, Lola Young and more

After marrying boyfriend Jordan Lutes on May 25, Demi Lovato has shared a dump of photos from her honeymoon. In the carousel of pics, Demi smooches Jordan, models a variety of bathing suits, rides on a jet ski and enjoys the tropical setting. In the comments, Jordan wrote, "I love u so much. Wifey."

Lola Young has new music coming out on Friday, and something else coming out Thursday. On Friday, it's a song called "Not Like That Anymore." As for Thursday, we're not sure what it is, but Lola seems to be teasing it by blowing up a balloon. Perhaps it's an album announcement -- stay tuned.

Lorde also has new music coming: She wrote on Instagram, referring to her upcoming album, "Virgin in ten days another song in a few."

Following the news of the passing of their beloved grandmother Marjorie "Nonna" Grande, Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande wrote a sweet tribute on Instagram. "Dearest Nonna, how can I ever thank you enough for the countless lessons you wove into my heart over the years?" he wrote. "You taught me how to love without conditions, how to dominate a three-card poker table, how to never ever take a bad picture, how to light up a dinner party just by being in the room, how to give the warmest, safest hugs, how to stand in my truth unapologetically ... and most importantly, how to show up for family in a way so deep, so unwavering, that I promise you: I will carry that torch fiercely in your absence. No question. No option."

