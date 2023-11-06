Music notes: Dua Lipa, Marshmello and more

The blank space for Gannett's first Taylor Swift journalist position has been filled. Bryan West will take on the job reporting all things Taylor. Bryan says he's a Swiftie — he even met Taylor once — but that he will report fairly. There's one question he's dying to ask Taylor if given the opportunity to interview her, and it has to do with her own heartbeat used on the track "Wildest Dreams." "I want to ask her, 'Were you in the doctor's office and they were just taking a pulse, and you're like, 'Hold on, I've got to record this'?" Bryan said.

Dua Lipa is hosting three surprise launch events for her new album, Houdini. The first will take place in Dua's hometown of London, England, this Thursday, with other events happening in Los Angeles and Tokyo. "I'm going to be inviting down some of my fans from the UK and around Europe, so keep your eyes peeled," Dua wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cook up something good with the help of Marshmello. The artist is releasing his first cookbook, filled with new recipes he's come up with. Cooking with Marshmello: Recipes With a Remix will be available on Tuesday, and yes, you'll be sure to find a few marshmallow-centric recipes inside.

