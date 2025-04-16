Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and more

Ed Sheeran will release the official video for his single "Azizam" at 12 p.m. ET on April 17. Based on the clip he posted online, it involves him being kissed by a bunch of strangers, eating Persian food and running through the halls of some palatial-looking building. "Azizam" is the first single from Ed's upcoming album, Play.

Selena Gomez will receive the 2025 Woman of the Year award at Billboard's annual Latin Women in Music event, which will air on Telemundo on April 24. According to Billboard, the award goes to a female artist who has "demonstrated exceptional success, leadership and cultural influence in the music industry and beyond." Selena has appeared on Billboard's Latin charts several times, most recently with "Ojos Tristes," a song from her latest album, I Said I Love You First.

Katy Perry has come back down to earth hard following her Blue Origin space flight on Monday. On Wednesday she posted a photo on her Instagram Story of a bento box filled with different food items, like a star-shaped sandwich, pretzels and pineapple chunks. "Back to the best reality, packing school lunch," she captioned it, adding a daisy emoji to represent her daughter, Daisy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.