Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and more

Jennifer Lopez addressed the negativity she sees in the world while celebrating the success of her new movie, Atlas. The film is Netflix's most-watched title for the second week in a row, and Jennifer took to her website OnTheJLo to celebrate. "I just found out some great news and it's all because of YOU!! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!" Jennifer wrote. "It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now ... but don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there."

While some might consider an Oscar or a Grammy nomination to be the biggest honor of their career, Teddy Swims is in his feelings about being nominated for Favorite Breakout Artist at the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards. "THIS IS THE BIGGEST HONOR FOR ME," Teddy wrote beside four heart-eyes emojis on his Instagram Story. "I'M CRYING."

Taylor Swift is currently jet-setting around the world in support of The Eras Tour, but that isn't stopping her from staying up to date on Grey's Anatomy. Travis Kelce confirmed to Anthony Hill, who plays Dr. Winston Ndugu on the show, that Taylor still watches the long-running medical drama. "I may or may not have gotten confirmation that TSwift does, in fact, still watch Grey's Anatomy. It was then made very clear that he absolutely does not watch with her," Hill wrote on Instagram. "Time to start bruh!"

