Music notes: Jimin, Camila Cabello and more

Jimin from BTS has announced the upcoming release of his second solo album, MUSE, which arrives July 19. The new record will have seven songs, including the already released single "Closer Than This." After Jimin released "his first solo album, FACE, where he sought to explore his true identity, MUSE documents his journey in search of the source of his inspiration," a BigHit Music post on Reverse reads.

Camila Cabello is supporting her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani after the release of her debut album, Dopamine. Normani took to Instagram to share her gratitude over finally releasing the record, and Camila shared love for her in the comment section. "Putting out a project is vulnerable and hard and you are doing it beautifully ! Congratulations on your first album and many more to come !!!!!!!!" Camila wrote.

Because of Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift's famous feud, fans speculated Taylor might feel a certain type of way when her friend Sabrina Carpenter partnered with Kim's brand SKIMS in January. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Sabrina says she communicated with Taylor about the partnership, and Taylor was totally cool with it. "I've been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," Sabrina said. "So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that's all they have time to do."

