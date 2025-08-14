Music notes: Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and more

Demi Lovato's surprise appearance at the Aug. 10 Jonas Brothers concert in New Jersey apparently had fans deep in their Camp Rock nostalgia feels. Billboard reports that after Demi joined the brothers onstage to perform "This is Me" and "Wouldn't Change a Thing," streams of those two songs saw big increases. "This is Me" went from 41,000 streams to 167,000 the day after the concert, and 179,00 streams the following day. "Wouldn't Change a Thing" went from 22,000 streams to 167,000 the day after, and then to 180,000 the next day.

BLACKPINK's LISA has released a short film for "Dream," a song from her solo album, Alter Ego. The video stars LISA and actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, who play out a story of love and loss, as LISA looks back on memories of her ex.

Hip-hop icon LL COOL J will host the MTV Video Music Awards, airing Sept. 7 live from the UBS Arena in Queens, New York. It'll be the first time the rapper, who won his first VMA in 1991, has hosted the show solo; he previously co-hosted in 2022 with Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

A new trailer has dropped for Fairyland, a new movie that features Adam Lambert in a supporting role. It stars Scoot McNairy as a gay man raising his daughter as a single father in San Francisco during the AIDS crisis. Geena Davis, Emilia Jones and Maria Bakalova also star.

