Music notes: Justin Bieber, LISA and more

Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, loves having a new "Baby" around. The mother of the pop star shared her feelings about becoming a grandmother to Jack Blues Bieber in a video shared to her Instagram Story. The clip, which included Molly Shannon's Saturday Night Live character Helen Madden saying, "I love it, I love it, I love it," was captioned, "How do you like being a Grandmother?"

We have our next performer set to appear at the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and it's LISA. The BLACKPINK singer described the event, which takes place on Oct. 15, as an iconic night in fashion. "I'm so excited to be part of its return with so many incredible and powerful women being part of the show! It's going to be a great night," she continued in a press release.

That's hot! Paris Hilton is back on the Billboard charts. Her sophomore album, Infinite Icon, debuted at #38 on the Billboard 200 chart 18 years after she released her debut, self-titled album.

