Music notes: Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and more

Katy Perry and John Mayer seem to be on good terms. The musicians were seen chatting while attending Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet concert on Sunday. In a video shared by Deuxmoi on Instagram, Katy and John can be seen chatting while they sit in the stands at Kia Forum in LA. The interaction comes almost 10 years after the singers ended their on-again, off-again romance.

It's widely speculated that Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department is primarily about her fleeting romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Swifties noticed Matty dropped a clue to his Instagram Story tying him to the album. Taylor's track "Guilty as Sin?" begins with the lyrics, "Drowning in the Blue Nile/ He sent me 'Downtown Lights'/ I hadn't heard it in a while." Matty posted a link to Annie Lenox's version of "Downtown Lights" by The Blue Nile to Instagram on Monday. "If you don't know this cover, you are welcome," Matty wrote. Are we allowed to cry?

Tents up! Tate McRae and Joe Jonas will be featured on podcaster Jake Shane's first comedy album, Puss & Poems, which will be released Friday. His debut album is packed with many other celebrities, including Snooki, Jack Schlossberg and Alexander 23, who co-wrote and produced the album.

