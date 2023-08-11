Music notes: Katy Perry, Post Malone and more

Katy Perry teased that her new era may be on the way. At one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows, she alluded to her sixth album being on the way, telling fans, "If you can't love me in my Witness or Smile era, then you can't love me in my KP6 era." Witness and Smile, her last two albums, weren't as commercially successful as her previous ones.



Post Malone released his latest live performance video with Vevo, this time featuring the song "Something Real" off his new album, AUSTIN. It follows his Official Live Performance videos for "Green Thumb" and "Overdrive."

Sam Smith and Calvin Harris get fast and furious in the new video for their collab, "Desire." The clip features cool cars and street racing.

The Weeknd performed an unreleased song at his show in Poland earlier this week and told the crowd it was the last feature he'll ever do in his career – though he didn't reveal which other artist is on the track. "the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together," he captioned a video of his intro to the performance on Instagram.

