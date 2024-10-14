Music notes: Kesha, Charli XCX and more

Wake up in the morning feeling like a brat. Kesha has joined Charli XCX on a new remix of her song "Spring breakers." The bonus track, which was originally featured on Brat and it's the same but there's three more songs so it's not, made its debut on Monday. Kesha posted a graphic of her name displayed backward in the Brat font with the iconic green background to her Instagram on Sunday. She then shared a similar image on Monday, which read, "spring breakers and it's the same but we finally have a charli xcx and kesha collab."

Jenn Tran is dedicating her upcoming Dancing with the Stars foxtrot performance to Taylor Swift. "She was such a big part of my life as a kid. Her music always transported me to a different place while I was going through so much in my home life as a kid and she was just like a sanctuary to me," Jenn said in a video shared to Instagram.

Shaboozey is staying on top. His track "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 14th time. This extends the record for the year's longest reign on the chart and now makes it two weeks away from tying for the longest-running chart command of the decade.

