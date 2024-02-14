Music notes: Kim Petras, Charlie Puth and more

Kim Petras is celebrating Valentine's Day by dropping a new EP with a track list so raunchy it might make you blush. The 12-track Sl** Pop Miami is a companion piece to 2022's Sl** Pop and was inspired by "hedonistic trips to Miami."



Charlie Puth showed his appreciation for his fiancée on Valentine's Day by gifting her a huge bouquet of flowers. "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY LITTLE LADY YOU DESERVE THE BIGGEST FLOWERS ALWAYS!!!!" he captioned a photo of her holding the massive arrangement.

Justin Timberlake posted a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to his wife, Jessica Biel. Captioning a clip of them sledding and laughing together, he wrote, "Love at first sight isn't limited to the first time you lay eyes on your person. You make me believe that… because every time I look at you, I fall in love bigger and better than I ever could have imagined. Every day I get to share with you reminds me how lucky I am to experience love without limits or conditions. You make me laugh like a child and love with a fierceness that takes me aback."

New Camila Cabello music may be on the horizon. The singer teased a super short snippet of what seems to be a new song on Instagram. She captioned the post, "you're a bad valentine."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.