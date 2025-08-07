Music notes: Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson and more

Lady Gaga's upcoming song "Dead Dance," which she recorded for the soundtrack of the new season of Wednesday, will also have a video. That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which cites a source as saying that Wednesday director Tim Burton helmed the clip, which was shot in Mexico.

Citing multiple sources, People reports the reason Kelly Clarkson was absent from her talk show earlier this year was indeed due to the illness of her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Prior to the announcement of Blackstock's death from cancer at age 48, Kelly had told fans she was canceling her August Las Vegas residency shows to be with her kids through their father's illness. It's not known if Blackstock's death will affect Kelly's upcoming plans, which include a return to The Voice, more Las Vegas shows and an NBC interview series set to premiere Aug. 19.

After teaming up at Lollapalooza to perform "Ordinary," Alex Warren and Luke Combs have now officially released their live duet to streaming services.

