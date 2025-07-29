Music notes: Lady Gaga and The Weeknd

The pop girlies were out to support Lady Gaga Monday. Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan and Addison Rae were all spotted in attendance at Gaga's Mayhem Ball show in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd received the key to Toronto at a private ceremony Saturday for his musical accomplishments, charitable efforts and dedication to giving back to the city. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow presented him the award in front of youth from West Scarborough and Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute. "I'm deeply honored to receive the Key to the City," he said in a statement. "It feels good to be home. Toronto is where I found my voice, and I'm committed to helping the next generation find theirs."

