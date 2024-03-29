Music notes: Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and more

Much to the disappointment of fans, the long-awaited sequel to the Lady Gaga/Beyoncé hit "Telephone" isn't on Beyoncé's new album, Cowboy Carter — but it is referred to. During the track "Dolly P," which is an interlude, Dolly Parton refers to Bey as "Miss Honeybee." You may recall that was Bey's character's name in the cinematic "Telephone" video, which ended with a card reading, "To be continued." Fourteen years later, we're still waiting.

Sam Smith's ballad "Too Good At Goodbyes" has hit 2 billion Spotify streams. The artist posted about the accomplishment on their social media on Thursday. "Sending love to the incredible @jimmynapes, @stargate and Stephen Fitzmaurice, as well as the band and choir who created this with us back in 2017. This song will always be very special to me xx," Sam wrote.

In Rebel Wilson's new memoir, Rebel Rising, she says she thinks Adele hates her. "Some actresses would get offended if I called them plus-size in this book, so I have to be careful with what I say. This is why, I think, Adele hates me," Us Weekly confirms Rebel's book reads. "There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another … I am assuming, because to be fair I've never asked her."

Travis Kelce recently enjoyed a day out golfing with friends, and Taylor Swift fans noticed a nod to his pop star girlfriend in his outfit. His baseball cap was embroidered with "1989." It's the year Sherwood Country Club's golf course opened, and also the title of Taylor's fifth studio album. Travis also lip-synched and played air guitar to "Bad Blood" while golfing in a video shared by former pro basketball player Chandler Parsons.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.