Music notes: Madonna, Jung Kook and more

Madonna has shared details about her newest collaboration. The video for her new song "Popular" with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti will debut during the Fortnite Festival. Madonna made the announcement on Instagram. The song originally dropped in The Weeknd's HBO series The Idol in June 2023.

Jung Kook is dressed to the nines in his new campaign for Calvin Klein Jeans. The Spring 2024 campaign rolled out Friday, and Billboard shared behind-the-scenes snaps from the photoshoot, which took place in Grand Central Station in New York City. In the photos, Jung Kook wears '90s-inspired straight-fit jeans with an oversized, unbuttoned black shirt.

Justin Timberlake is doing another one-night show over in London. He announced the news over on Instagram on Friday. "Justin Timberlake is performing for one night only in London," the photo he posted reads. The show will take place at The Roundhouse on February 23.

