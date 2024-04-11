Music Notes: Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars and more

A video Miley Cyrus made in 2010 for the charitable organization To Write Love On Her Arms has gone viral because it shows Miley seemingly explaining to Joaquin Phoenix who Lady Gaga is. In the clip, Miley asks Phoenix if he knows who Lady Gaga is. Though he tries to bluff, he finally admits that he's not familiar with her music. While it's likely the exchange is scripted, the video has resurfaced now because Phoenix and Lady Gaga are co-starring in Joker: Folie à Deux. The user who posted the clip wrote, "14 years ago, Miley Cyrus educated Joaquin Phoenix on Lady Gaga and now we have the Joker 2. Thank You Miley."

Bruno Mars will headline the annual Trifecta Gala on May 8. Held ahead of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, the charity event will raise money for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Kentucky and will honor the contributions African Americans have made to the history of the iconic race.

Teddy Swims says he's "sobbing" after watching Kelly Clarkson perform a version of his song "Some Things I'll Never Know" on the Kellyoke segment of her talk show. Back in December, the two teamed up to perform his hit "Lose Control" on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Now that Katy Perry has voiced a character on Peppa Pig, Peppa is returning the favor. The animated British pig and her pals have recorded a version of Katy's hit "Roar," which has a lyric video now and will be officially released on April 12.

