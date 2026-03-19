Music notes: Myles Smith, Selena Gomez and more

Myles Smith was forced to cancel a show in the Netherlands after becoming ill. "I've never been this sick in my life," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "The last 48 hours humbled me in ways I can't even explain. Got hit with Acute Gastroenteritis and had to take a step back and let my body do its thing. I'm hope I'm through the worst of it now, just slowly building myself back up." He promised to "make it up" to his fans in the Netherlands, adding, "Thanks for understanding."

Selena Gomez had a visitor at the Rare Beauty offices on Wednesday: "My god daughter came to visit Tia at work," Selena wrote on her Instagram Story, including some cute photos of the young girl, who People identified as Aubriella Marie Cosme, the daughter of Selena's cousin Priscilla Cosme. In one photo, Aubriella is sitting on the floor in the middle of a bunch of Rare Beauty products, which Selena captioned, "She really came for the stuff tho."

Alessia Cara will pay tribute to fellow Canadian artist Nelly Furtado at this year's Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys. Nelly is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the March 29 ceremony, and the "Scars to Your Beautiful" singer will join other artists to perform a medley of Nelly's hits.

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