Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, SOUR, just hit a major milestone. It's now the all-time highest-streaming album by a female artist on Spotify. "woahhh!!! so cool!!! cannot thank you guys enough," Olivia wrote on her Instagram Story.

Sabrina Carpenter is serving up even more "Espresso." The pop star has released an EP filled with remixes of the hit song. The Espresso EP includes a series of all new takes on the track, including "Double Shot Version," "Decaf Version," "On Vacation Version," "Mochapella Version" and "Espressooooo Version."

Ariana Grande's "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" has made it to #1 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. This marks Ari's 10th Pop Airplay #1 and makes her only the sixth artist with 10 or more leaders on the list.

Billie Eilish is back with a new album, and that also means she's back with new merch. Two exclusive editions of her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, are now available at Target. Fans can get the Target-exclusive CD and vinyl, as well as two Target-exclusive T-shirts. One shirt features a graphic print of the album's cover, while the other has a photo of Billie and is printed on a unisex oversized tee.

