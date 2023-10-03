Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan and more

In a new YouTube video for Pitchfork's Over/Under series, Olivia Rodrigo shares her ratings on various things. What does she find overrated? Being a teenager, high heels and rom-coms, to name a few. As for what she considers to be underrated: American Girl dolls, being in your 20s and heartbreak, of course. "I feel like if I never endured any heartbreak in my life, I wouldn't be half of the person that I am today," Olivia said.

Everything's alright, because Noah Kahan got that call back. The musician announced Tuesday that he's collaborated with Kacey Musgraves on a duet version of his song "She Calls Me Back." Noah posted a voice message recording on Instagram to announce the collab. "Hi, you've reached the voicemail box of Kacey Musgraves and Noah Kahan," Kacey says in the recording. "We'll call you back October 6th."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romance has coincided with spooky season, and one family of Swifties is getting in on the Halloween spirit. Indiana resident Michal Owens has displayed two 12-foot decorative skeletons in her front yard. One of the skeletons, affectionately named Skaylor Swift, dons a blond wig and a blue, sparkly ensemble. The other skeleton, standing mere feet away from Skaylor, rocks Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs jersey and signature mustache.

That's movie star Justin Timberlake to you. The multihyphenate's new crime thriller film, Reptile, is dominating the Netflix charts. It landed atop the English Films chart, garnering 17.7 million total views. That made it the second-most viewed title of the week, falling only behind the Spanish film Nowhere.

