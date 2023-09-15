Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, *NSYNC and more

Olivia Rodrigo fans snapped up tickets to her GUTS World Tour so quickly that she had to add more shows to the schedule. The singer added 18 new dates to the trek, including more shows in New York, London and Los Angeles. Rodrigo will now play 75 dates, with the tour kicking off Friday, February 23, in Palm Springs, California. A complete list of shows can be found at oliviarodrigo.com.

And speaking of Olivia, Target has just launched an exclusive line of GUTS vinyl and merch. The vinyl includes alternative artwork and a poster. Among the merch offerings are a denim jacket that reads "Spill ur Guts," sweatshirts and T-shirts.

At the MTV VMAs Taylor Swift told the reunited *NYSNC that she had their dolls, and now she has a chance to add to her collection. Fisher-Price has launched a Little People Collector *NSYNC special edition set celebrating the boy band's reunion. The set, which has the band members posed like the cover of their album No Strings Attached, is being sold exclusively through Amazon. The description notes the dolls are attached with "with real strings" and it includes "fun hidden details for fans to discover."

Shakira has been named Spotify's EQUAL Global Ambassador for September. The program was started to "foster inclusivity and representation through consistent on and off platform programming year-round." The honor comes as Spotify gets ready to celebrate the first Shakira Day on September 29, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of her fourth studio album, Dónde Están Los Ladrones.

