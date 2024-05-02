Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and more

She's working late, 'cause she's a singer. Sabrina Carpenter will be the musical guest on the May 18 episode of Saturday Night Live. This marks Sabrina's first appearance on the long-running sketch comedy show, which will serve as the 49th season's finale. "SABRINA NIGHT LIVE," Sabrina wrote on her Instagram.

Nick Jonas will star alongside Paul Rudd in the new musical comedy Power Ballad, Deadline reports.

Once and Sing Street director John Carney will helm the film about a rock star, played by Nick, and a wedding singer, played by Paul, and a song that comes between them.

What if she told you she's a mastermind? Taylor Swift has seemingly confirmed a theory about how her albums Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department are connected. She liked a fan's video on Instagram about how the last song on Midnights, "Hits Different," and the first Tortured Poets track, "Fortnight," work in tandem. The final "Hits Different" lyric notably goes, "Is that your key in the door/ Is it OK?/ Is it you?/ Or have they come to take me away?" while Taylor sings on the opening line of "Fortnight," "I was supposed to be sent away/ But they forgot to come and get me."

Speaking of Taylor, you can now use her music in as many TikToks as you please. Universal Music Group, which represents Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Adele, has come to a new licensing agreement with TikTok, which means the music from all of its artists will return to the social media platform.

