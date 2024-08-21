Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Raye and more

Do chicken nuggets pair well with espresso? I guess so! Sabrina Carpenter is guesting on Friday's episode of Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg. "I'm working late, because I'm dating @sabrinacarpenter !" Chicken Shop Date's official account wrote on Instagram. Sabrina shared the post to her Instagram Story. "chemistry exploding through the screens scared of our feelings for each other," the pop star wrote.

Raye had the time of her life opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. She shared a snap of a Polaroid picture of her and Taylor backstage to Instagram on Wednesday. "so grateful to open for @taylorswift," Raye captioned her photo dump. She also shared a picture of a handwritten letter Taylor gave her. "Raye, I am such a massive fan of yours and have been for years. I can't believe my luck that you said 'yes' and are joining us for such an important night on The Eras Tour. Our last night [at] Wembley! Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Love, Taylor," the letter reads.

Lady Gaga is showing off her brand-new puppy. In a video shared to TikTok on Tuesday, Lady Gaga holds her new puppy close to her chest as she sings along to her new collaboration with Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile."

Ariana Grande interviewed her Wicked costar Jonathan Bailey for V Magazine, where they talked all things Oz and their two-year friendship. "had the honor of interviewing my sweet friend, my brilliant Fiyero, the otherworldly talent that is @jbayleaf for @vmagazine @vman ... I love you," Ariana wrote Wednesday on her Instagram Story.

