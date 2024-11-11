Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey and more

Barry Keoghan is proud of his girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter's Grammy nominations. After she received seven nominations on Nov. 8, the actor spoke about her accomplishment on the Jess Cagle Show podcast. "Brilliant, I know," Barry said. "No, I'm really, really happy for her, honestly, and I got to get on the phone soon." He also said he was inspired by Sabrina's work ethic. "I'm in awe watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets," he said. "Especially being on that music video. She knows the vision, she knows what she wants."

Katy Perry has added new dates to her Lifetimes Tour in South America. The pop star shared the news to Instagram on Monday, announcing new dates in Santiago, Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, for September 2025. "PRESALE NOV 19," Katy wrote in her caption. "WHO WANTS TO GO NEXT."

Shaboozey is going to headline the halftime show of the Thanksgiving Day game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. "Got our foot on the gas...," the Detroit Lions wrote on the social platform X. "Thanksgiving Halftime powered by Verizon will feature GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, Shaboozey!"

