Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Sabrina Carpenter has brewed up something new. The singer released an official lyric video for her hit song "Espresso" on Wednesday. The video features visuals from the music video as the song's lyrics appear on postcards and photographs.

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated the three-year anniversary of her debut album, SOUR, on Tuesday. "sour turns 3 years old today," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "forever grateful for music and the way it brings ppl together. lots of love in ma heart for everyone that has listened and supported. nostalgic af."

Miley Cyrus will appear in season 5 of David Letterman's Netflix series My Next Guest. In the trailer for the new season, Miley talks about Hannah Montana, the Disney Channel show that launched her career. "They did shoot a pilot with another girl," Miley says, before noting focus groups weren't a fan of the other actress. "They weren't relating with her. I love them for that."

Nelly Furtado's "Say It Right" has reached a new milestone. The music video for the 2006 hit song has passed 1 billion views on YouTube, making it the first of Nelly's career to achieve the feat.

