Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, BTS and more

Sabrina Carpenter has commented on the controversy over her "Feather" music video, which was partially filmed inside of a Catholic church. In response to backlash she's received, Sabrina shook off the haters with a clever joke. "We got approval in advance," Sabrina told Variety, "and Jesus was a carpenter."

Our first look at the eight-part docuseries all about BTS is here. The new trailer for BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star has dropped, showing exactly how you'll follow the journey of the band as they document their 10-year career. The first two episodes drop on December 20, only on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Speaking of BTS, member Jung Kook has announced a new version of his song "Standing Next to You," featuring Usher. The track arrives Friday, December 1. "This remix adds a velvety touch to the energetic vibe of the original version, showcasing the synergy between the two artists in full force," a statement from Big Hit Music reads.

Taylor Swift's Eras era is shaping up to be her most successful yet. According to Billboard estimates, The Eras Tour is set to become the highest-grossing global tour of all time. While official revenue and attendance records have not been reported, Billboard estimates an average of about $14 million was made per show.

Ta-da! For her next trick, Dua Lipa will release an extended edit of her new single, "Houdini," on Thursday. "It's partyyy seasooonnnnn. I really wanted to make an extended version of Houdini for you guys to dance to so Houdini Extended Edit is out tomorrow at midnight wherever you are!" Dua texted all fans on her mailing list on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.