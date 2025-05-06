Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and more

Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier and Doechii are among the headliners of this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival, which runs over two weekends: Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-13. The event will also include appearances by Doja Cat, Luke Combs, Gigi Perez, ROLE MODEL, Djo and T-Pain. Three-day tickets for both weekends are on sale at aclfestival.com. One-day tickets will be available at a later date; payment plans are available.

While Hailey Bieber was hitting the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night, where was Justin Bieber? At home watching hockey, like any good Canadian. He posted a video of himself watching his favorite team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, open their playoff series against the Florida Panthers. The Leafs won, 5-4.

Julia Michaels will release an EP called Second Self on May 23, featuring "Heaven II," "Scissors," "Try Your Luck," "F.O.O.L.," "G.F.Y." and "Time." The singer/songwriter, who's crafted hits for Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes, says in a statement, "I've spent so much of my life helping other people tell their stories. This time, it's just me. These songs are mine. This project is mine. And that's the most liberating feeling I've ever had."

