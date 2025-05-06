Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier and Doechii are among the headliners of this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival, which runs over two weekends: Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-13. The event will also include appearances by Doja Cat, Luke Combs, Gigi Perez, ROLE MODEL, Djo and T-Pain. Three-day tickets for both weekends are on sale at aclfestival.com. One-day tickets will be available at a later date; payment plans are available.

While Hailey Bieber was hitting the red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night, where was Justin Bieber? At home watching hockey, like any good Canadian. He posted a video of himself watching his favorite team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, open their playoff series against the Florida Panthers. The Leafs won, 5-4.

Julia Michaels will release an EP called Second Self on May 23, featuring "Heaven II," "Scissors," "Try Your Luck," "F.O.O.L.," "G.F.Y." and "Time." The singer/songwriter, who's crafted hits for Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes, says in a statement, "I've spent so much of my life helping other people tell their stories. This time, it's just me. These songs are mine. This project is mine. And that's the most liberating feeling I've ever had."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!