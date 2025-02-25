Music notes: Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter and more

By Andrea Dresdale

She was in the first episode and now Selena Gomez is returning for the finale of the Disney+ series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the sequel to the series that launched her career. In the finale, which streams Feb. 28 on Disney+, Selena's character shows up to ask her brother Justin, played by David Henrie, about the whereabouts of Billie, the young wizard she entrusted to his care. You can watch a clip at EW.com.

And speaking of former Disney Channel stars — Sabrina Carpenter recently released a country remix of her #1 hit "Please Please Please" with Dolly Parton. Now the song has debuted at #17 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, after racking up more than 6 million streams in its first week. It's Sabrina's first entry on the chart, but Dolly's 76th top-20 hit. Her first came back in 1967.

Did you spot Charli XCX in the new ad for Converse's iconic Chuck Taylor sneakers? It's narrated by and stars Tyler, The Creator, but Charli pops up in a few quick shots. Last year Charli announced an endorsement deal with the footwear brand and appeared in its holiday campaign.

The Fray has added two new shows to their tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album How to Save a Life after several sellouts. The new dates are Aug. 24 in LA and Nov. 19 in London; tickets are available now at thefray.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!