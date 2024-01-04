Music notes: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and more

Selena Gomez cuddled up beside boyfriend Benny Blanco while sitting front row at a Lakers game. The pair made their public debut at the game, which took place at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday. At one point during the date, Selena was photographed relaxing her head on Benny's shoulder, while another photo shows Benny kissing Selena's hand.

Taylor Swift is expected to attend the Golden Globes on Sunday, but don't count on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to be her date. Sources told Page Six he won't be able to attend the event or any of the after-parties. To be fair, Travis does have a football game the same day. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers on their turf on Sunday, with the game airing before the Globes ceremony. Despite both events happening in Los Angeles, Kelce will fly home to Kansas City, Missouri, right after the game.

The Chainsmokers and Kygo will headline Sports Illustrated's SI The Party this Super Bowl weekend. The event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Wynn Las Vegas' XS Nightclub on February 10. "Sports Illustrated hosts an amazing event for Big Game weekend every year," Kygo told Billboard. "Can't wait to be back in Vegas with Wynn, where I've played so many incredible shows over the years, for another memorable event."

