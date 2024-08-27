Music notes: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

While promoting season 4 of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez was asked if her bestie Taylor Swift would ever make an appearance on the show. "You're hilarious," Selena told E! News. "She's a little busy, you guys." Selena's co-star Steve Martin had a bit to say about the possibility. "Taylor Swift handles everything perfectly and so does Selena," he said. "She just seems to have a wisdom about how to do something quietly, effortlessly. And I know that you have to think about these things."

Speaking of Selena, she spoke about what it was like to revisit the character of Alex Russo in the upcoming Disney Channel Wizards of Waverly Place reboot. "It was like a dream," she told People in an interview released Tuesday. "I truly feel like it was the place I started, and I will always be grateful for that time. I just hope that this new chapter can bring a whole new audience joy the same way that we did when we were younger."

It seems it wasn't too late for his white horse to come around. Travis Kelce has bought an ownership stake in a racehorse named — what else — Swift Delivery. The 3-year-old horse, which shares a name with Travis' pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, will make its stakes debut on Aug. 31 in the Toronto Cup at Woodbine Racetrack.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!