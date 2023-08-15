Music notes: Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and more

Selena Gomez is fully embracing her recent meme status. A photo of the singer wrapped in a blanket staring wistfully into the distance has been making the rounds online. Selena reposted a few of her favorite versions of the meme, including one with the caption, "Horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying."

Miley Cyrus is continuing to amp up the teases for something new. She posted a video on Instagram featuring posters with various lyrics from her past hits, including "Wrecking Ball" and "Party in the U.S.A." She captioned the post with some apparent lyrics to a new song: "I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young."

Post Malone performed a Tiny Desk Concert at NPR's offices this week. He sang "Sunflower," "I Fall Apart," "Circles" and "Enough Is Enough." Post, who's currently on tour, released his new album, Austin, on July 28.

