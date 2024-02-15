Music notes: Shakira, GAYLE and more

By Andrea Dresdale and Andrea Tuccillo

Shakira will release her first album in seven years on March 22. It's called Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which means, "Women don't cry anymore." That's a lyric from her smash single with Bizarrap, "Music Sessions Vol. 53," in which she sang, "Women don't cry anymore/ women cash in." Shakira says of the album, "While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength."

GAYLE has teamed up with rock artist Royal & the Serpent on a new song called "kinda smacks." The joint track finds the two singing, "Your ex-boyfriend's music kinda smacks/ And it makes me kinda sad/ 'Cause I can't stop listening." GAYLE previously teamed up with Royal on a collaborative version of "abcdefu" in 2021.

Beyoncé may be going country, but Lady Gaga is not going rock. After posting a series of photos of herself working on new music — including one of her strumming an electric guitar — Gaga clarified on Instagram, "No I'm not making a rock album."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent Valentine's Day in the City of Love. The two were spotted enjoying a night out in Paris Wednesday, grabbing a fancy dinner at César. People has the pics.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!