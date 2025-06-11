Music Notes: Tate McRae, Taylor Swift and more

Tate McRae has scored another #1 hit on Billboard's Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart with "Just Keep Watching," her song from the upcoming Brad Pitt film F1. It's her third #1 on the chart, which has only existed since January. The others are "It's ok I'm ok" and "Revolving Door."

Taylor Swift has released a new Summer Collection of merchandise. The tees, sweatshirts, shorts, totes, sweaters and shirts are inspired by 1989 (Taylor's Version), as well as the songs "Cowboy Like Me," "Blank Space" and "The Last Great American Dynasty."

Imagine sharing a drink and a cigarette with Post Malone. That's what happened to one lucky New York City woman: An Instagram video shows her sitting at an outdoor cafe as Post Malone reaches over, grabs her glass of wine, downs it and then gives her his cigarette. She takes a drag and hands it back. She said in the caption, "I grabbed a drink with friends and saw him walk by so I waved and he came over for 2 minutes. Such a nice guy!!!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.