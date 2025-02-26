Music Notes: Tate McRae, Justin Bieber and more

You've heard them sing together, and now you can watch them sing together. Tate McRae and her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI, have released what they call a "photobooth version" of a video for their collab "i know love," which is on Tate's new album, So Close to What.

Justin Bieber has puzzled fans with his latest Instagram video, which shows him shirtless, wearing a pair of a pants and a blue beanie and holding a bag of some kind of snack. He raps the lyrics, "High like a fly guy/ I fly high like a magpie/ I go high like a bad guy" over a background beat. The video comes just a few days after reps for Justin and his wife, Hailey, issued a statement denying that Justin's been using drugs, calling such rumors "exhausting," "pitiful" and "harmful."

Ariana Grande has posted photos of her experience posing for the Oscar Nominees 2025 Class Photo at a special dinner on Feb. 25. "what a special evening to have been a part of and a gift it is to feel celebrated and welcomed as a part of this community of artists i love," she wrote, adding that she's "so deeply grateful."

Benson Boone is giving fans his new music a little early. He's just announced that his new single, "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else," will arrive Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. ET, rather than midnight on Feb. 28.

BTS member j-hope is dropping a new solo single, "Sweet Dreams," featuring R&B star Miguel on March 7. It's his first solo music since the release of his album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1 in March 2024. His solo world tour launches Feb. 28 in Seoul, South Korea, and will travel to 15 cities across the world.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.