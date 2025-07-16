Music notes: Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan and more

A new book about Taylor Swift and her evolution as a songwriter is coming this fall. Taylor Swift: Album by Album by Kase Wickman, Joanna Weiss and Moira McAvoy will be released on Oct. 7.

Noah Kahan is bringing his Out of the Blue Festival back to Riviera Cancún, Mexico, next year. The festival will take place Jan. 8-11, 2026, which tickets going on sale July 23. "Honored to be hosting Out of the Blue Festival this year, we're gonna have so many amazing artists and friends playing on the beach," Noah says in a statement. Role Model and Gigi Perez are among the artists on the bill.

Is Justin Bieber hinting at a tour? In a video posted to Instagram Wednesday, Justin can be heard singing the Swag track "Daises" a cappella as the camera shows his slippered feet and his view from a balcony. "can't wait for this liveskiiiiiiiiiiiii so fun to sinnggggggggg," he captioned it, prompting fans to wonder in the comments if a tour announcement was coming soon.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.