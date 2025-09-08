Music Notes: Taylor Swift, Pink and more

Celebrities won't stop volunteering to help Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce out with their wedding. Martha Stewart offered to be their wedding planner; the band Foreigner wants to be their wedding band. Now, Cake Boss Buddy Valastro has offered to make the couple's wedding cake, noting on his Instagram Story that he'd created one for Taylor's Speak Now tour in 2011.

Pink's pre-birthday celebration on Sunday involved attending the U.S. Open, where she was surrounded by rock stars. On her Instagram Story, she posted a photo that showed her sitting right in front of Bruce Springsteen and Sting. Then on Monday, her actual birthday, Billy Joel saluted her on her big day with an Instagram photo of her singing with him onstage in 2017. Pink also appears in the HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Hudson and Pharrell Williams will all be performing at a special concert for Grace for the World, streaming live from Vatican City on Disney+, Hulu and ABC News Live on Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. ET.

Adam Lambert took to Instagram to call out fake, AI-generated headlines involving himself. He also posted some of them, which included reports that he's doing a final tour with Queen, that he's signed a multimillion deal with Netflix, that he planned to do a joint concert with Lady Gaga and more lies. "Ya can't believe everything you read these days. Been a bunch of fake headlines circulating lately," he wrote. "Some of the stories are well intentioned wishful thinking fiction, some of it stupid drama- none of it is true. If you don't see it on my OFFICIAL accounts, please think twice if it's true."



