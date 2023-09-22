Music notes: Taylor Swift, SUGA and more

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were spotted out to dinner in New York City for the second time this week. According to People, the two pals dined at Barrière Fouquet Hotel with the Haim sisters. Their outing came hours after news broke that Sophie is suing her husband, Joe Jonas, for alleged wrongful retention of their two children. Taylor briefly dated Joe in 2008.



Selena Gomez's new song is called "Single Soon," and in a new TikTok video, the singer pokes fun at her single relationship status. She's seen lip-synching to some audio that says, "Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b**** y'all stay safe out there."

BTS member SUGA has started his mandatory military service, but unlike the other members of the group, he's been ruled unfit for regular combat duty due to his 2020 shoulder surgery, Korean's Yonhap News Agency reports. Instead, SUGA, 30, will be a "social service agent," the title given to military members who are performing alternative service. SUGA bid goodbye to fans in a message, saying, "I was able to come this far thanks to you, ARMY ... I will do my utmost to fulfill my national duty ... Stay healthy and let's meet in 2025."

A photo of Harry Styles in concert taken by Anthony Pham has won an award at the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards, handed out September 21 in London. The dynamic picture of Harry jumping in the air won in the category of Music Moment of the Year, which wasn't surprising, since that category was voted on by the public.

