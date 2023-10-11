Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more

Taylor Swift may have been noticeably absent from rumored beau Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game in Minnesota on Sunday – but she apparently saw Travis a couple of days before the game. Sources tell Us Weekly that Taylor flew to Kansas City on Friday, October 6, one day after his 34th birthday. The two reportedly had a "chill night."

Speaking of Taylor, she's among the artists donating items to a new auction benefiting Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen's Raven Drum Foundation. The auction helps raise money for Raven Drum Foundation's mission to help veterans, first responders and others dealing with trauma. It's open for bidding through November 11 at 12 p.m. PT.



Ed Sheeran took the stage with British pop-punk group Busted for a surprise appearance at their London O2 show on Tuesday night. He joined them for a performance of their 2004 hit "Who's David."

Madonna will take her turn at the O2 when her Celebration Tour kicks off on Saturday, but before then, the Queen of Pop is getting her own Royal Standard flag. The Royal Standard flag is flown at full mast whenever King Charles III is in residence at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, and similarly, Madonna's flag will be flown at the venue throughout all five of her headlining shows.

