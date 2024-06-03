Music notes: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and more

During her second Eras Tour concert in Lyon, France, on Monday, Taylor Swift played two songs she had previously never performed live. During the acoustic surprise song set, Taylor first played "Glitch," off her Grammy-winning Midnights album, on guitar. She mashed the song up with her Red-era track "Everything has Changed." Second, on piano, Taylor performed her Tortured Poets ballad "Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus."

Justin Bieber's baby is already featured in a fashion campaign — well, sort of. His wife, Hailey Bieber, is the face of Saint Laurent's new Ray-Ban collaboration, and she revealed she shot the campaign while four months pregnant. "Shot this 4 months preggy with little bean in my belly," Hailey wrote on Instagram Monday.

Rihanna has made RIAA history, becoming the female artist with the most Diamond-certified titles and most Diamond singles. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, "Umbrella" featuring Jay-Z, "Work" with Drake, "Needed Me" and "Stay" were certified Diamond on May 31, bringing her to a total of seven Diamond certifications. "Ain't no back n forth," Rihanna wrote on the social platform X, in response to Roc Nation's congratulatory post.

