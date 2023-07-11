Music notes: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more

Mon dieu! Taylor Swift's French fans had a frustrating time getting tickets to her Paris and Lyon Eras Tour shows on Tuesday. Ticketmaster France halted ticket sales, and had to reschedule the onsale date and time due to an issue with a third-party provider.

Want to follow in Harry Styles' footsteps? His hometown of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, England, is now offering a Harry's Village Walking Tour that takes fans to various locations that were part of Harry's life. They include his childhood home, the bakery where he worked as a teen, the Chinese takeout place where he took his ex Taylor Swift and the viaduct where he once signed his name.

Leah Kate's debut album is on the way. The "10 Things I Hate About You" singer is set to release Super Over on September 15. In a statement, Leah says the album was inspired by her relationship with a "very toxic person" and that the process of making the album helped her heal.

