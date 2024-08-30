Music notes: Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik and more

Adam Sandler is a certified Swiftie, and the proof is in the fact that his favorite Taylor Swift song is more of a deep cut. "Everything [my two daughters] throw on I love, but one of the first ones they threw on when they were young was 'The Best Day,'" he told Billboard. "We connected with that when the kids were young. Every album, we listen the first day it comes out. There's not a song they don't know every word to."

It would seem Zayn Malik has a passion for Yu-Gi-Oh! Yes, you read that right. The former One Direction member was unveiled as a celebrity in disguise during the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel livestream on Thursday. "Yeah, I'm a big, big Yu-Gi-Oh! fan. I've been into Yu-Gi-Oh! for a long time, since I was a small kid, so it's an honor to be here, to do this, and it was very exciting," Zayn said.

Megan Thee Stallion is reteaming with BTS for a new collaboration. She teased that she's working with the popular K-pop band in a post on social platform X on Thursday. The band retweeted Megan's post, adding "Coming Soon!" with a purple heart and the eyes emoji.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.