Music notes: Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson and more

Taylor Swift has added two new shows to the London, England, leg of The Eras Tour in August 2024. Taylor Nation made the announcement via its social channels on Tuesday. "God, we love the English," the caption reads, a reference to Taylor's 2019 Lover track "London Boy." "A limited number of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale and receive notifications via email starting today," the caption reads.

Kelly Clarkson debuted a brand new hairstyle on her daytime talk show on Monday. The Grammy winner now rocks wispy bangs along with her wavy blond hair. Fans noticed the new look over on YouTube. "Kelly in New York came out with the bang!!!" one YouTube user commented.

It's time! The expanded merchandise line for Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas One and All! North American Tour is available for purchase online exclusively through Amazon Music. Featured products include rhinestoned denim jackets, tees, hoodies, a tote bag and a beanie.

The Kid LAROI is going back home to tour in 2024. The artist, who hails from Sydney, Australia, will embark on his first stadium tour in his home country in February. "I'm so excited to be coming back home in February! I felt so much love from the fans on last year's tour – it's something I'll never forget," The Kid LAROI said in a statement.

Billie Eilish is known for switching up her look with brightly colored hair dye. But in a new interview with LA Times, she says that constantly changing up her hair has caused her to struggle with her sense of identity. "I completely had no idea who I was," Billie said. "I came up with this whole aesthetic, and I just got swallowed up into it."

