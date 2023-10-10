Music notes: Taylor Swift, Paul Russell and more

Hoping to snag a Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce couples costume this Halloween? You better act fast. TMZ reports that Traylor costumes have already sold out on the Halloween site 3 Wishes. The duo costume is reportedly their second-fastest-selling product ever, following their Tiger King costume in 2020. 3 Wishes says they expect to restock the Traylor costumes on October 16.
Paul Russell, known for his viral smash "Lil Boo Thang," has hit number one on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. The song, which blew up on TikTok, interpolates the 1977 classic "Best of My Love" by The Emotions.
