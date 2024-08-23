Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Sabrina Carpenter sipped espresso while she ate chicken nuggets with Amelia Dimoldenberg on the latest episode of Amelia's YouTube series Chicken Shop Date. On the episode, which dropped Friday, Sabrina confirmed she would go back to Broadway after the COVID-19 pandemic cut her 2020 debut on The Great White Way short. "Would you do Broadway again if the right opportunity came?" Amelia asked, to which Sabrina replied, "I would," with a smile on her face.

Taylor Swift had the time of her life playing Wembley Stadium during The Eras Tour. Now the London venue is gifting her a token of its gratitude. "In recognition of becoming the first solo artist to play Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour, we gifted Taylor Swift her own personalised Wembley Guitar," Wembley Stadium wrote on the social platform X. "So long, Taylor. It was enchanting."

Jessie Murph's new single, "I Hope It Hurts," is available to stream now. The single arrives ahead of her debut album, That Ain't No Man That's The Devil, which drops on Sept. 6.

