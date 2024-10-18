Music notes: Taylor Swift, Halsey and more

It's been a long time coming, but Friday marks the beginning of the end of Taylor Swift's Eras era. The Eras Tour returns to the United States for a run of shows in Miami, Florida, after a hiatus and months performing around the world before that. The pop superstar took to her social media accounts to share a video of herself walking through an empty stadium, holding her pet cat Meredith. "Back in the office…," Taylor captioned the video.

The latest music artist Halsey is impersonating while counting down to her upcoming album, The Great Impersonator, is ... Halsey. That is, the 2015 version of herself, the same year she released her debut album, Badlands. "The new album takes place across decades, so I feel it's only right to honor the album I wrote a decade ago," Halsey wrote on Instagram, while sharing a snippet of her new song "Hurt Feelings."

While in conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Gracie Abrams said she had a very different outlook while making her second album, The Secret of Us, than she did when writing her debut project. "I had a very different outlook going into this one and it was so much lighter making this album. The Secret of Us felt just pure joy to write," Abrams said.

