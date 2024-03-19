Music notes: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more

Sophie Turner has asked a judge to reactivate her divorce case with husband Joe Jonas. People obtained documents filed by her legal team on Monday, which state "that the abatement has come to an end and this case is to be re-activated." Joe's legal team told the outlet that the filing was only "a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution."

Dua Lipa is explaining the meaning behind the cover of her new album, Radical Optimism, which features her in the ocean as a shark approaches. "I feel like this screams radical optimism to me. Just being in this setting, being very calm in the moment … I'm in deep waters, I'm in with a shark and I'm remaining calm and collected throughout. That is radical optimism to me," Dua told Variety.

Swifties helped Disney+ break records last weekend. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) became the #1 music film on the streaming platform with 4.6 million views, according to the studio. More than 16 million hours of the concert film were viewed on its first three days of streaming. Disney+ defines a view as the total stream time divided by its runtime. Taylor Swift's concert film comes in at 3 1/2 hours, significantly longer than most titles on the platform.

Speaking of Taylor, Variety reports her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is in talks to host a reboot of the gameshow Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? for Amazon Prime Video. The new version of the series would be celebrity-focused. According to those familiar with the discussions, there are questions about how much Travis could commit to hosting if he continues to play football.

