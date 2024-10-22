Music notes: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and more

This is why we can't have nice things. A Florida man accused of posing as a security guard in order to get into the first night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Miami concerts has been arrested. The man was charged with falsely impersonating an officer and interference with a sporting or entertainment event. According to news outlet WLPG Local 10, he was "dressed in a suit wearing a badge over his neck, near the floor/field area of the venue" at Hard Rock Stadium.

Lady Gaga has shared a snippet from the visuals for her upcoming single, "Disease." In the 10-second video she posted to Instagram, Lady Gaga is seen running away from a car that is closely following her. "DISEASE 10.25," she captioned the clip.

While Selena Gomez says all of the events she's attended in support of her upcoming film, Emilia Pérez, have been wonderful, there is one thing she could do without. "A little tired of dressing up because all the Spanx I got to wear," Selena told E! News, "but I couldn't be more happy to see how it's being received with open minds and open hearts."

