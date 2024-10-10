Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift wore glitter on her cheeks as she attended Monday's Kansas City Chiefs game to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The specific product she wore — Fazit's Glitter Freckles Makeup Patches — have seen sales and web traffic increase over 3,500 percent over the last 72 hours. They're also completely sold out at Urban Outfitters.

Sephora is donating 100 percent of Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty global product sales on Thursday to the Rare Impact Fund. Selena shared the news on Instagram, where she said every purchase will go toward creating mental health resources for young people around the world. "Your support means so much to me and I couldn't be more grateful to have the opportunity to #MakeARareImpact for the second year. Thank you, ily guys​," Selena wrote.

Oh, she leaves quite an impression. Sabrina Carpenter is on Google's list of the most popular Halloween costumes of 2024. She comes in at #9 on the list, with Google revealing that Sabrina's signature heart corset "is being searched more than ever."

Justin Timberlake has rescheduled the Newark, New Jersey, concert he postponed earlier this week due to an injury. He wrote on Instagram Thursday, "Jersey, I told you I'd make it up to you and I meant it. We're rescheduling the show for October 15. So sorry that I had to postpone. CAN'T WAIT TO SEE Y'ALL!"

