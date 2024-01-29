Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more

Taylor Swift is fly like a jet stream, high above the whole scene — and now you can be, too. United Airlines is paying tribute to Taylor and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during this year's Super Bowl with six flights themed to the couple. Flights UA 2287 and UA 1989 can take you to the big game if you're flying to Las Vegas, Nevada, from Kansas City, Missouri. The numbers are nods to Taylor's popular song "22" and Travis' jersey number, 87, as well as the hit album and year Taylor was born, 1989.

Speaking of Taylor, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre invoked a federal law instead of addressing speculation that Joe Biden will attend The Eras Tour during his reelection campaign. "I'm a federal employee, as you know, there's something called the Hatch Act, so I certainly cannot speak to anything that is related to 2024 in the upcoming election," Jean-Pierre said. "In the press office shop, there are a lot of Swifties, if you will: fans of Taylor Swift. I'm just going to leave it there. I'm not going to get into the president's schedule at all from here, as it relates to the 2024 elections."

Ed Sheeran nearly fell on his face as he took the stage in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday for his Mathematics tour. In a video Ed posted to Instagram, he was running up the stairs at the Kyocera Dome when he fell to his knees with his guitar in hand. Ed brushed it off quickly, immediately strumming his guitar for the crowd. "Styled it out," Ed captioned the video.

